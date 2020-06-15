JUMP FORCE DELUXE EDITION Is Expected To Release For The Nintendo Switch In August

In April of this year Bandai Namco announced that Jump Force was making its way into the Nintendo Switch, and today they have finally given us an official release date for it.

When Jump Force was announced, players immediately became excited to see some of their favourite anime characters battling it out in the most pure Shōnen fashion; the trailer already featured Dragon Ball Z's Goku, Naruto's Naruto, and One Piece's Luffy. What could go wrong?

As it turns out, the game launched and it was immediately met with mixed to negative reviews from players, since the game did have an ambitious roster, but lacked in pretty much every other department. The developers have, since, been announcing new characters and updates that have enhanced the experience.

With all of the extra content added to Jump Force is now way more accepted than it was at launch, and that's exactly the version that the developers announced would be launching for the Nintendo Switch at some point later this year.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition, for the Nintendo Switch, is aiming to give players the same experience they can fin on other platforms; now giving them pthe ability to take the game and battle their friends on the fly.

According to the developers, thegame will run at 30 frames per second in both 1080p and 720p — when docked and in handheld mode, respectively — although players should expect some visual downgrades due to the technical limitations of Nintendo's handheld hybrid console.

The good news is that, downgrades or not, Jump Force Deluxe Edition is still releasing for the Nintendo Switch, and today Bandai Namco has confirmed — via an action-packed gameplay trailer — that the game will become available on the 28th of August.

Check it out:

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 28th of August.