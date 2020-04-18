JUMP FORCE DELUXE EDITION: Nintendo Switch Expected To Run The Game At 30 Frames Per Second

Bandai Namco has shared official information about the specs of Jump Force Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the game will be aiming for a stable 30 frames per second at 1080p.

Yesterday, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft surprised players by announcing Jump Force Deluxe Edition , which is expected to release for home consoles and PC at some point later this year. The developer also revealed that My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki was the first Season 2 character to join the ambitious crossover fighting title.

What was probably the biggest surprise, however, was the fact that Jump Force Deluxe Edition was also announced for the Nintendo Switch — which wasn't expected at all, especially when considering how graphically demanding the game can be on Nintendo's portable console.

As it turns out, and as revealed by Bandai Namco's official website for the game, the Nintendo Switch version of Jump Force Deluxe Edition is actually aiming for 1080p and 720p when playing in dock mode and portable mode, respectively.

The developer has also revealed that Jump Force Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch, much like the original game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will also be running at 30 frames per second, although Bandai Namco does suggest that drops are to be expected.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition is including all of the previously released downloadable content — with over 50 characters for players to choose from. Other than that, the game isn't bringing anything new to the table except for the fact that it will now be available on the Switch.

Are you excited for Jump Force Deluxe Edition? Do you think a deluxe edition is even justified? If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, are you looking forward to the game's release on your portable console? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.