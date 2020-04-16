JUMP FORCE: Shoto Todoroki Has Been Announced Along With A Switch Release

After a long wait, a new character is finally coming to the roster of Jump Force. Hit the jump for the latest updates on the game and the brand new trailer reveal for Shoto Todoroki!

Jump Force has been considered to be one of the most definitive anime arena fighters. One of the best things about the game is that players can cross some of their favorite characters, like Naruto, with another series' most loved protagonists, like Goku. These 3v3 pairings are some of the most exhilirating gaming experiences a fan can have. The shonen heroes go as far back as its early days with characters like Ryo Saeba from City Hunter, to its most recent additions like Deku from My Hero Academia.

The series, up until this point, had only ever had releases on platforms like PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, the game had never crossed over to the Nintendo Switch. However all of that has changed with the announcement of the new Jump Force: Deluxe Edition! This new version will feature not only the main game, but also the DLC up until this point. Bandai Namco Entertainment released a brand new trailer to announce it, that can be seen below.





Along with the new annoucnement, a new DLC character will be released, who is the first character in the second character pass. Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia was announced to the be new DLC character and he came with an awesome new announcement trailer that can be seen below. Make sure to check it out!





Excited for the new character and Deluxe Edition? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! The Nintendo Switch version should be coming sometime this year!