JUMP FORCE Reveals BLACK CLOVER's Own Asta As The Newest Playable Character

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has released several gameplay images of Black Clover's resident anti-magic swordsman, Asta. Here is more.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Twitter account has shared three new images of Black Clover's dual demon-sword-wielding Asta as a playable character in the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. These images show him in action hack and slashing his way through his opponents. The last image even teases fans of the series with a transformation Asta has been holding back up until the latest episode of the anime series.



Bandai states that Asta uses both of his swords in combat and players can even switch to his Black form in order to unleash his ultimate move, the Black Meteorite. The game adapts moves from the anime series, fans of Black Clover will definitely agree that the character is being handled well.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

Naruto and Sasuke

Goku/SSGSS Goku, Frieza/Golden Frieza, and Vegeta/SSGSS Vegeta, Cell, Piccolo

Ruroni Kenshin, Shishio Makoto

Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Blackbeard, and Sabo

Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen

Gon, Hisoka, Killua, and Kurapika

Yūgi Mutō (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Yūsuke Urameshi and Younger Toguro

Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryū

Ryo (City Hunter)

Kenshiro

Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.