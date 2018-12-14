JUMP FORCE Reveals BLACK CLOVER's Own Asta As The Newest Playable Character

The official BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Twitter account has shared three new images of Black Clover's dual demon-sword-wielding Asta as a playable character in the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. These images show him in action hack and slashing his way through his opponents. The last image even teases fans of the series with a transformation Asta has been holding back up until the latest episode of the anime series.
Bandai states that Asta uses both of his swords in combat and players can even switch to his Black form in order to unleash his ultimate move, the Black Meteorite. The game adapts moves from the anime series, fans of Black Clover will definitely agree that the character is being handled well.
Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:
Naruto and Sasuke
Goku/SSGSS Goku, Frieza/Golden Frieza, and Vegeta/SSGSS Vegeta, Cell, Piccolo
Ruroni Kenshin, Shishio Makoto
Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Blackbeard, and Sabo
Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen
Gon, Hisoka, Killua, and Kurapika
Yūgi Mutō (Yu-Gi-Oh!)
Yūsuke Urameshi and Younger Toguro
Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryū
Ryo (City Hunter)
Kenshiro
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019