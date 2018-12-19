JUMP FORCE Reveals MY HERO ACADEMIA'S Deku As A Playable Character, New Story Trailer

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has revealed My Hero Academia's own Deku as the latest fighter to join the roster. A story trailer has also been shared.

UPDATE: Bandai has released official images. Check them out down below.



The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.59 minute trailer detailing the story of the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The trailer also highlights several aspects of the Create a Character feature of the game. The story basically sees players help out anime's most popular heroes in saving Earth from an invading evil force.



The Avatar aspect of the video shows the many custimazation options players have when creating their own fighter. Different heights, looks, skin colors, costumes and many more. However, what got fans the most hyped, at least in the YouTube comments, is the fact that Deku from My Hero Academia is joining the roster of the upcoming brawler.



A scan from the Jump magazine shows Izuku Midoriya or Deku being confirmed as a playable character. There are various shots of him in action and posing for the camera. From what we can tell, Deku is using his basic punching style, there are no signs of his Shoot Style, however, these are just the first scans and more can be revealed later. We will let you know if anything new pops up.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

One Piece

- Monkey D. Luffy

- Sanji

- Blackbeard

- Roronoa Zoro

- Sabo

Naruto

- Naruto Uzumaki

- Sasuke Uchiha

Yu Yu Hakusho

- Yusuke Urameshi

- Younger Toguro

Hunter x Hunter

- Gon Freecss

- Killua Zoldyck

- Kurapika

- Hisoka Morow

Bleach

- Ichigo Kurasaki

- Rukia Kuchiki

- Sosuke Aizen

Saint Seiya

- Pegasus Seiya

- Dragon Shiryu

Yu-Gi-Oh

- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)

Dragon Ball

- Goku

- Vegeta

- Frieza

- Piccolo

- Cell

Fist of the North Star

- Kenshiro

City Hunter

- Ryo Saeba

Rurouni Kenshin

- Himura Kenshin

- Shishio Makoto

Black Clover

- Asta

Original characters created by Akira Toriyama

- Galena

- Glover

- Kane

- Navigator

Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.

