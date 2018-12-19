JUMP FORCE Reveals MY HERO ACADEMIA'S Deku As A Playable Character, New Story Trailer
UPDATE: Bandai has released official images. Check them out down below.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has revealed My Hero Academia's own Deku as the latest fighter to join the roster. A story trailer has also been shared.
The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.59 minute trailer detailing the story of the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The trailer also highlights several aspects of the Create a Character feature of the game. The story basically sees players help out anime's most popular heroes in saving Earth from an invading evil force.
The Avatar aspect of the video shows the many custimazation options players have when creating their own fighter. Different heights, looks, skin colors, costumes and many more. However, what got fans the most hyped, at least in the YouTube comments, is the fact that Deku from My Hero Academia is joining the roster of the upcoming brawler.
A scan from the Jump magazine shows Izuku Midoriya or Deku being confirmed as a playable character. There are various shots of him in action and posing for the camera. From what we can tell, Deku is using his basic punching style, there are no signs of his Shoot Style, however, these are just the first scans and more can be revealed later. We will let you know if anything new pops up.
Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Sanji
- Blackbeard
- Roronoa Zoro
- Sabo
Naruto
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Sasuke Uchiha
Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yusuke Urameshi
- Younger Toguro
Hunter x Hunter
- Gon Freecss
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Hisoka Morow
Bleach
- Ichigo Kurasaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Sosuke Aizen
Saint Seiya
- Pegasus Seiya
- Dragon Shiryu
Yu-Gi-Oh
- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)
Dragon Ball
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Frieza
- Piccolo
- Cell
Fist of the North Star
- Kenshiro
City Hunter
- Ryo Saeba
Rurouni Kenshin
- Himura Kenshin
- Shishio Makoto
Black Clover
- Asta
Original characters created by Akira Toriyama
- Galena
- Glover
- Kane
- Navigator
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]