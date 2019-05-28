JUMP FORCE: Seto Kaiba, All Might, And Biscuit Krueger Shine In Brand-New Trailer
Bandai Namco officially revealed that the next players joining the ever-expanding roster of Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force would be none other than Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia's All Might, and Hunter X Hunter's Biscuit Krueger.
Bandai Namco officially revealed, a few weeks ago, that they would be introducing a few new characters to the ever-growing roster in Jump Force, and today they have released a new trailer showing them off.
Since the official announcement, Bandai Namco has also been releasing all kinds of media related to each of these brand-new characters such as trailers and some high-definition screenshots to get players excited for the game's DLC.
As Seto Kaiba, All Might, and Biscuit Krueger become available in Jump Force today, Bandai Namco has released a short new trailer showing all of these three characters off.
Bandai Namco has also reminded us that there are still 6 more characters that will be joining the game's roster: Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu, Naruto's Madara Uchiha, One Piece's Trafalgar Law, Bleach's Hitsugaya Toshiro and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, and My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo.
Check it out:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]