JUMP FORCE: The Anime Crossover Video Game Is Now Available To Xbox Game Pass Subscribers
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service of Microsoft's for use with the Xbox One game console and Windows 10. Considered "Netflix for video games," Xbox Game Pass entitles subsribers to a catalog of games for the cost of renewing their subscription one every month.
Bandai Namco's Jump Force video game which sees a plethora of anime and manga crossover is among the batch of games that was recently made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
Jump Force is a video game which sees many characters from both anime and manga join forces in order to take on a powerful threat. Characters from such anime as Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Death Note, and more are featured in the game.
At that, players can create their own character to fight alongside these iconic anime heroes throughout the game's story mode. There's also an online mode which allows players to fight amongst themselves.
Added to Xbox Game Pass in the same batch as Jump Force were the following titles: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, LEGO Worlds, DiRT Rally 2.0, and Bad North — you can find out more on those games by heading over to Gamefragger.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
