JUNJI ITO: Legendary Horror Manga Creator Clears Up Confusion About Conversation With Hideo Kojima

Recently, horror manga icon Juni Ito announced he was talking with game creator Hideo Kojima on a new game. Now it appears that statement needs a bit more clarification. Hit the jump for more information!

Recently, the horror, manga, and video game world became abuzz with excitement after acclaimed horror mangaka, Junji Ito let slip that he talked with his good friend, iconic video game developer Hideo Kojima, about potentially working on a new game. In less than 24 hours, endless news articles and speculations began to trickle in on what this potentially new project could be based on.

Junji Ito is best known for his work on his manga, Uzumaki, and various other projects within. What has made him stand out in the world of horror and manga is his incredibly detailed artistic style that can surprise, horrify, and even disgust its readers.

Hideo Kojima was best known for bringing fans into the world of Metal Gear Solid, during his time working at Konami. Since a less than easy separation form the company, with dream project, Silent Hills, abandoned in the aftermath, Kojima released Death Stranding with Hills collaborators Norman Reedus and Guillermo Del Toro in his studio, Kojima Productions.

In a recent tweet from Ito's own Twitter account, the creator clarified the recent comments he made about working with Kojima stating, "I said casually that I received an offer from Mr. Kojima, but in reality, it was a remark made at a party." Rather than agree to teaming up, Kojima said as a passing remark, "If there is an opportunity, I may ask for your help." Ito then concluded his tweet by apologizing wholeheartedly, "I apologize to Mr. Kojima and all of the fans to whom I may have given false hope."

Being it no surprise that Ito is one of the kindest hearts in the business, the immediate level of fan excitement left him, no doubt surprised. What do you think of the update? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!





Make sure to check out the works of both Junji Ito and Hideo Kojima!