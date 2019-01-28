KEMONO FRIENDS 3 Arcade Mobile Game Previews Footage In New Trailer

Studio Yaoyorozu's Japanese adventure comedy fantasy anime, Kemono Friends, has released a new trailer for its mobile game project Kemono Friends 3. Here is more information.

The official SEGA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second promotional video for the upcoming mobile game Kemono Friends 3. The video has new footage of the project but does not show much gameplay since it just shows quick shots of the main characters lying around. Publisher Sega has announced a test location for the game taking place on February 2 and February 3 in Tokyo.



A game described as an "all ages card game" was available for the public at the JAEPO event last week. The game has over 10,000 pre-registrations and has publisher Sega develop another game, Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours. If this other game gets more than 10,000 pre-registrations, a new anime short will be produced.



The manga series that inspired the Kemono Friends anime series is written and illustrated by Fly. It ran from may 26, 2015 to January 26, 2017 and finalized with 2 volumes and 20 chapters in total. Shounen Ace serialized the manga which also had spin-off series like Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen.







Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours was released on January 25

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE