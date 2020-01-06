KINGDOM HEARTS CG Animated Series Reportedly In The Works For Disney's Streaming Service

Square Enix is developing the pilot for a Kingdom Hearts animated series that will debut via Disney's streaming service (Disney+). Hit the jump...

Kingdom Hearts is one of the most popular video game series that exists. It's one of action-adventure and role-playing, developed and published by Square Enix in collaboration with Disney. The players assumes the role of Sora and ventures through many a realm of Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix movies and video games — like Monsters Inc. and Final Fantasy.

After a long and winding road of development, almost a decade of it, Kingdom Hearts III released back in January 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was well-received, for the most part; and there's a mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Dark Road in development for iOS and Android devices that will release this year.

However, there's more than just a mobile game in development for the future of Kingdom Hearts. According to multiple reputable sources (via Gamefragger), Square Enix is working on a Kingdom Hearts animated series for Disney's streaming service (Disney+).

This information comes courtesy of The DisInsider editor-in-chief Skyler Shuler as well as Emre Kaya of Cinema Spot and Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic. Though Disney wanted to handle the series themselves, that concept fell through for whatever reason and now Square Enix is developing a pilot using the Unreal video game engine.

It's said that casting is currently underway and voice actors (such as Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo) from the video game series are expected to reprise their roles for the animated series. What's more, Shuler insists that it's an animated series and not an animated movie.