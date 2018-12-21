KINGDOM HEARTS III: 3 New TV Spots Revealed For New Game

With a bit over a month to go before release, the marketing for the newest Kingdom Hearts game is in full gear. Hit the jump to check out the new TV spots!

For those who remember, as a child, sitting and watching the TV as "Simple and Clean" or "Sanctuary" would play to tell you that a brand new Kingdom Hearts game was on its way, now in a very fitting way, we have three brand new TV spots for the latest installment, thanks to Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts III. With the voice of Utada Hikaru singing both of her new songs, "Don't Think Twice" and "Face Your Fears", it will definitely be a trip down memory lane. Check them out below!



Friend Trailer:







Battle Trailer:







Story Trailer:







January 29th is shaping up to be an exciting day to visit some worlds like Tangled, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Toy Story. Kingdom Hearts 3 releases on Xbox One And PS4 on the 25th in Japan and the 29th in the West. After over 10 years since the last game are you ready for the latest installment? Share your thoughts in the comments!

