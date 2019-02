KINGDOM HEARTS III Director Doesn't Rule Out The Possibility Of A Nintendo Switch Port

In a recent interview with Famitsu

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.

Square Enix's long-awaitedwas finally released last week for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, putting an end to the waiting fans of the long-running series have had to endure since the game was announced all the way back in 2013.Reception forhas been overwhelmingly positive, with a score of 85/100 on Metacritic, which is something that was to beexpected given Square Enix's trackrecord with role-playing games, and the Kingdom Hearts series in general.Just yesterday, the official PlayStation Blog revealed that Kingdom Hearts III managed to become the most-downloaded game of January , which is no small feat considering that it came out 3 days before the end of the month; beating out Capcom's highly anticipatedremake.Not everyone has been able to experience the game, though, sincewas not released for the Nintendo Switch, which is likely due to the hardware's limitations;being the most graphically demanding title in the series.Director Tetsuya Nomura made an interesting comment about the chances of the game actually being ported to Nintendo's handheld console — which may give Nintendo Switch owners some hope.According to Nomura,on the Nintendo Switch is "", adding that "".While this is in no way confirmation that the game is getting ported to the Nintendo Switch, a good strategy could be to release theandcollections — especially since Kingdom Hearts III is a graphically demanding game and porting it to the Switch will likely mean to almost start development from scratch.Hopefully, Square Enix figures out a way to have the Kingdom Hearts series on the Nintendo Switch and, eventually, consider porting. Regardless, Tetsuya Nomura not ruling out the possibility of a Switch port of the game is definitely welcome news.



Kingdom Hearts III is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.