KINGDOM HEARTS III: New Promos Focus On The Game's Pre-Order Exclusive Keyblades

Some new promotional videos for Kingdom Hearts III have been released which show off the upcoming sequel's pre-order exclusive Keyblades. Check them out here...





What may urge you to pre-order the upcoming sequel are the attached items - that cannot be acquired any way besides pre-ordering the game. There are three different Keyblades up for grabs. The "Dawn Til Dusk" Keyblade is exclusive to pre-orders from Amazon. The other two are based on which console you'll be playing on.



The "Midnight Blue" and "Phantom Green" Keyblades are for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One pre-orders respectively. The former emits the four iconic shapes atop the PS4 controller's buttons. The latter simply emits Xbox logos.



