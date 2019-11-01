KINGDOM HEARTS III's Epilogue And "Secret Movie" Will Be Released Shortly After Its Launch

Square Enix has officially announced that Kingdom Hearts III 's mysterious epilogue and "secret movie" will be released shortly after the highly anticipated game's upcoming launch on January 29, 2019...

Kingdom Hearts III will give the player a unique chance to explore selected worlds from Square Enix's acclaimed games and Disney's live-action and animated movies, including the fantastic universes of Hercules, Winnie the Pooh, Tangled, Frozen, Pirate of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and even Big Hero 6.Square has detailed the upcoming schedule of launch updates for Kingdom Hearts III ahead of its release on January 29, five and a half years after the jRPG's official announcement at Sony's E3 2015 media briefing. One of the main reasons why KH3 was delayed many times was Enix’s decision to switch from their in-house Luminous Engine (that powered Final Fantasy XV) to Epic's Unreal Engine 4.The publisher has announced that the game's actual epilogue will be released on Wednesday, January 30, a day after the game's debut in a free patch (that obviously requires a home internet connection). That's not all, as a "secret movie" will be available on Thursday, January 31. Enix also said it has plans to patch in a recap of previous Kingdom Hearts games on launch day. Take a look at the schedule below:

January 29 – Version 1.01 update (several data fixes); Memory Archive (videos) – "The Memory Archive option will be added to the game’s title menu and can be viewed at any time. The Memory Archive is a digest of the Kingdom Hearts story in the series up to this point."



January 30 – Epilogue – "Video content that will enhance player’s enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Hearts. Players will need to have completed Kingdom Hearts III and seen the ending to view this video."



January 31 – Secret Video – "Content that will enhance player’s enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Harts. Players will need to have completed KHIII and seen the ending, as well as fulfilled certain criteria during play to view this video. The criteria vary depending on the difficulty level selected."

Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.



Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.