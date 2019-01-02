KINGDOM HEARTS III's Launch Is Congratulated By The Official Twitter Of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

The official Twitter account of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise recently congratulated Square Enix on the launch of Kingdom Hearts III with some awesome fan-art.

The official Twitter account of the blue speedster ( @sonic_hedgehog ) recently teased the tantalising prospect of Sonic showing up in a Kingdom Hearts video-game with some artwork of a keyblade designed to evoke the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. The keyblade features the iconic Chaos Gems of the Sonic series and even has a dangling decoration which is in the recognisable shape of Sonic's spikey head. The long-awaited third instalment in the Kingdom Hearts video-game series. Its launch garnered appreciation and praise from none other than Sonic The Hedgehog.The official Twitter account of the blue speedster () recently teased the tantalising prospect of Sonic showing up in a Kingdom Hearts video-game with some artwork of a keyblade designed to evoke the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. The keyblade features the iconic Chaos Gems of the Sonic series and even has a dangling decoration which is in the recognisable shape of Sonic's spikey head.

While many fans have taken it this way, it's unlikely this tweet it meant to tease the forthcoming addition of Sonic The Hedgehog to

- however, it is an interesting possibility to ponder. It's simply some

camaraderie between two video-game studios - though it would be awesome if that camaraderie were to lead to something more.

To not show some love to the @KINGDOMHEARTS team on their launch today would be heartless. Congrats, you guys! pic.twitter.com/BEG1duDJdo — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 29, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Kingdom Hearts III is out now on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.