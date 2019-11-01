Koei Tecmo Has Released An All-New "Combat And Features" Trailer For DEAD OR ALIVE 6
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and NiOh 2 are not the only projects Team Ninja is currently developing, as the critically acclaimed Dead or Alive fighting franchise will return in its sixth entry on the 1st of March for PS4, XO, and Steam. Yes, Koei Tecmo has decided to push the title back from its previously planned February 15 worldwide release date to avoid the month's bloodbath.
Koei Tecmo has released a brand new trailer for Team Ninja's Dead or Alive 6 that spotlights the fighting game's advanced combat mechanics, modes and many other features upon its upcoming March release...
“The title’s development is already near complete; however, we would like to take more time to further polish its balance, gameplay, and expressivity,” DoA6 Director Yohei Shimbori said in a press release. “In return for your patience, we commit to bringing you the best Dead or Alive gaming experience. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience caused by the release delay of Dead or Alive 6.”
Koei has also released a fresh trailer for Dead or Alive 6 that gives us a closer look at the game's battle system, modes and many other features upon its release. This new game is running on a different engine (that appears to be quite powerful) embracing a more realistic art-style without considerably departing from its "anime style". Be sure to check out the "Combat and Features" trailer below:
The Dead or Alive franchise is a AAA fighting game series produced by Koei Tecmo Games' Team NINJA. Composed of fast-paced 3D fighting games that began with the original Dead or Alive in 1996, Dead or Alive 6 will be the sixth entry in the series. This game features fighting entertainment with multi-tiered stages that are now both dynamic and critical parts of the competitive experience.
Dead or Alive 6 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]