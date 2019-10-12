LANGRISSER: Story Trailer Released For The Upcoming Remake

The upcoming remake of hit games Langrisser I & II has just released a new story trailer. Hit the jump to check out the new footage of the game!

Thanks to NIS America, a new story trailer was released ahead of the release date of the Langrisser I & II remake. The story trailer is set to feature the story of the original Langrisser. Make sure to check out the new story footage below!







Excited for the remake? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot. The exciting thing, with this being a remake from the ground up, is that this is essentially a new exerience for fans. Langrisser I & II releases in North America on March 10, Europe on March 13 and Australia and New Zealand on March 20th for PS4, Switch and PC!

