Latest JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailer Spotlights Naruto Uzumaki, Monkey D. Luffy, And Son Gokū
Bandai Namco has released yet another gameplay trailer for Jump Force, this time showcasing the earth-shattering (quite literally) punching abilities of Naruto Uzumaki, Monkey D. Luffy, and Son Gokū. There's a rather big chance that Jump Force will be the loudest, gaudiest, and most action-packed video game release of this month and this recently released gameplay trailer only proves that claim.
In this brand new Jump Force gameplay trailer, Bandai Namco gives us a unique chance to take a closer look at the spectacular fighting abilities of Naruto Uzumaki, Monkey D. Luffy, and even Son Gokū...
While playing as characters from the Naruto, Dragon Ball or One Piece universes will be encouraged, nothing will stop you from creating your very own in-game avatar with all-new customization tools similar to the ones found in Bandai Namco's own SoulCalibur VI. After finishing building your own hero, you will finally duke it out with other famous manga and anime stars in sprawling 3D arenas.
The cast of Jump Force is expanding on a daily basis and currently includes beloved heroes such as Ichigo, Rukia, Aizen (Bleach), Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh), Gon, Hisoka, Kurapika, Killua (Hunter X Hunter), Ryo Saeba (City Hunter), Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), and Asta (Black Clover). Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
