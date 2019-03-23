Lionsgate Games Reveals Four Different POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Release Dates

Lionsgate Games has officially announced that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be first available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, while PC players will have to wait to check it out a bit longer...

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Publisher Lionsgate Games has officially announced that nWay's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will have not one, not two, not three, but four different release dates. Battle for the Grid will be hitting stores first for the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch systems on the 26th of March (or – this Tuesday), then for PlayStation 4 on March 28th in Europe, followed closely by America on the 2nd of April.But what about PC players? Well, they will have to wait for quite some time to join the battle, as Lionsgate has confirmed that the latest Power Rangers game will be available on PC "."At launch, Battle for the Grid will give you an opportunity to battle the AI and other players in multiplayer as Jason, Tommy, Gia Moran, Drakkon, Goldar, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, and Mastodon Sentry. 3 extra fighters will be included in the upcoming game's Collector’s Edition (priced at $39,99) that also features new Arcade stories and an exclusive Green Ranger character skin.



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 26th, PlayStation 4 in Europe on March 28th and America on April 2nd, and PC this summer.