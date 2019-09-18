Madara Uchiha Looks Absolutely Terrifying In New Screenshots For JUMP FORCE
Earlier this year, some dataminers revealed that a bunch of characters from various Shōnen Jump series were going to be joining the ambitious roster of Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force.
Bandai Namco has finally given us our first look at Naruto's villanous Madara Uchiha, who will be joining Jump Force's ambitious roster this Winter.
These alleged characters were later confirmed by Bandai Namco, although the developer didn't really share trailers or screenshots for these new fighters that came from series like Naruto, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Z.
According to Bandai Namco, the characters that would eventually joing the Jump Force roster, as part of the game's Character Pass, were Hitsugaya Toshiro and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach, Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z, Biscuit Krueger from Hunter X Hunter, Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia, Madara Uchiha from Naruto, and Trafalgar Law from One Piece.
While some of these characters have already joined the game's roster, Bandai Namco still has a few more to release, and today is Madara Uchiha's turn to shine — as the developer shared some in-game screenshots of the villanous Naruto antagonist and has also revealed that he will be joining the roster at some point this Winter.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
