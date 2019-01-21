MAGIA RECORD: PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GAIDEN Announces Homura's Appearance

Developer F4samurai's role-playing mobile game, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden , has revealed what its countdown was for. Here is the new character popping in the game.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden had a countdown for a mystery reveal which just ended today earlier in the morning. The role-playing mobile game launched a website that celebrates the appearance of Homura Akemi. Homura will be part of the game and inspired an event to happen in-game.



The official Aniplex Twitter account has shared a longer television commercial announcing the appearance of the character. Evgenia Medvedeva, the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics silver medalist, made an appearance wearing the character's costume. Gold medalist Alina Zagitova also appeared as Madoka kaname. Check out the website to see three interviews with the medalists.



Launching back on August 2017, both iOS and Android devices can run the game, anyone can use this free to play game and includes in-app purchases. The game inspired a manga series that debuted on August 24 and also had a stage play adaptation run from August to September.