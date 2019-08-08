Majin Buu(Good) Finally Gets An Official Character Trailer Ahead Of His Debut In JUMP FORCE
The roster in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force just keeps growing bigger, as the developers seem committed to releasing as many playable characters as possible.
Bandai Namco has finally released a character trailer for Majin Buu(Good), who is expected to become available in Jump Force this Summer.
We have known for a while that Majin Buu(Good) was going to be joining the roster in Jump Force — we even got our first unofficial look at the character about a month ago — and now Bandai Namco has finally released an official trailer for the beloved Dragon Ball Z character.
Bandai Namco didn't reveal exactly when Majin Buu(Good) will be released, but they did assure that the character will be joining the Jump Force roster this Summer.
Check it out:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
