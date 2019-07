Midgar's Sector 1 Is The Focus In This Recently Released Concept Art For The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Check out this concept art from #FinalFantasy VII Remake, featuring Midgar's Sector 1.



The planet's Mako energy is extracted by the Mako Reactor (seen in the background) and used to power the city of Midgar. Alongside this is a closer in-game look at the Reactor itself.







In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Sector 1 of Midgar is the focus in this new piece of concept art for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, as well as an in-game screenshot of the iconic area for comparison's sake. The developers have already revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is not "the full version" of the original game, as this remake will be released in episodes and the upcoming title will focus on the beginning of the story. Keeping this in mind, it is likely that players will be seeing a lot more of Sector 1 than they did in the original Final Fantasy VII. Square Enix releasing screenshots, as well as sporadic new information, is definitely making the waiting less painful for hardcore fans of the Final Fantasy series and, while the game won't be releasing until March of next year, it does look like they won't be disappointed with the end product; especially considering that everything we've seen so far looks great.



Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.