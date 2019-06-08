Midgar's Sector 8 Is The Focus Of This Recently Released Concept Art For FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
The long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake is still quite a few months away from releasing, but Square Enix has been releasing character portraits and concept art to make the waiting a little bit less painful for fans of the Final Fantasy series.
Square Enix has released yet another piece of concept art for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, this time giving us a good look at Midgar's Sector 8.
Square Enix has released today a couple of screenshots for Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving us a good look at the in-game version of Midgar's Sector 8, as well as the concept art for said sector — which gives us a pretty good idea of what it will look like when we finally get to play the game.
In the past, the developers used pre-rendered graphics for the backgrounds in Final Fantasy VII, making those backgrounds look as realistic as possible. In the Final Fantasy VII Remake, however, developers can now render these backgrounds and graphics in real time and making them look even closer in appearance to the concept art; and it looks fantastic.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]