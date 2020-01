Multiple New KINGDOM HEARTS Games In Development; Official Mobile Game Coming Soon

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020!



A year since Kingdom Hearts III became available, the Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC comes out today! However, there's more exciting Kingdom Hearts news on the cards today than just the newest expansion to the latest instalment.Tetsuya Nomura confirmed multiple new Kingdom Hearts games are in the works and there are four teams working on the franchise — including two new ones, a mobile team, and the one that just finished work on Kingdom Hearts III. One of these projects is comingaccording to Nomura (via).Shortly after this Q&A,was officially announced. It's an all-new Kingdom Hearts experience for iOS and Android devices that will be coming out in Spring 2020. It's believed that this mobile game will tell the origin story of Xehanort and reveal just how he fell to the darkness in the first place.