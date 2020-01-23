Multiple New KINGDOM HEARTS Games In Development; Official Mobile Game Coming Soon
A year since Kingdom Hearts III became available, the Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC comes out today! However, there's more exciting Kingdom Hearts news on the cards today than just the newest expansion to the latest instalment.
There are multiple new Kingdom Hearts projects in the works, according to game director Tetsuya Nomura, and a new Kingdom Hearts mobile game was just announced — Project Xehanort.
Tetsuya Nomura confirmed multiple new Kingdom Hearts games are in the works and there are four teams working on the franchise — including two new ones, a mobile team, and the one that just finished work on Kingdom Hearts III. One of these projects is coming "surprisingly soon," according to Nomura (via Gamefragger).
Shortly after this Q&A, "Project Xehanort" was officially announced. It's an all-new Kingdom Hearts experience for iOS and Android devices that will be coming out in Spring 2020. It's believed that this mobile game will tell the origin story of Xehanort and reveal just how he fell to the darkness in the first place.
