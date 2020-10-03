MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: A Brand New Trailer Focusing On Revamped Legacy Trailers Has Been Released

With the release of My Hero One's Justice 2 coming up, a brand new legacy character trailer has been revealed! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

After the massive success of My Hero One's Justice, on consoles, it was only a matter time before a sequel would be coming. Now with multiple trailers and announcements, the sequel is finally on the fast track to release! My Hero One's Justice 2 will be hitting shelves with even more playable characters than the original and a few more surprises.



Recently, a brand new trailer has been released, for the game, that features legacy characters; like Shoto Todoroki. Make sure to check out the awesome new footage below!







Excited for the new game? Already pre ordered a copy? Make sure to share your thougths in the usual spot! My Hero One's Justice 2 will release on PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC on March 12, in Japan and March 13 in North America!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE