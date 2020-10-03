MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: A Brand New Trailer Focusing On Revamped Legacy Trailers Has Been Released
After the massive success of My Hero One's Justice, on consoles, it was only a matter time before a sequel would be coming. Now with multiple trailers and announcements, the sequel is finally on the fast track to release! My Hero One's Justice 2 will be hitting shelves with even more playable characters than the original and a few more surprises.
With the release of My Hero One's Justice 2 coming up, a brand new legacy character trailer has been revealed! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!
Recently, a brand new trailer has been released, for the game, that features legacy characters; like Shoto Todoroki. Make sure to check out the awesome new footage below!
Excited for the new game? Already pre ordered a copy? Make sure to share your thougths in the usual spot! My Hero One's Justice 2 will release on PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC on March 12, in Japan and March 13 in North America!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]