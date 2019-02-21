 NARUTO TO BORUTO: New DLC Trailer Unveils Another New Character
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is putting out a truckload of DLC material and this news is no exception, hit the jump to check out the brand new character!

marvelfreek94 | 2/21/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker promised us a mass of new DLC opportunities with its season pass; this included new moves, accessories, outfits and playable characters. It seems that Bandai Namco Entertainment has continued to deliver on that promise with a brand new character reveal trailer for Obito Uchiha! Check out the trailer below! 



The DLC comes as a free update for all players and will include new ninjutsu techniques and new outfits, weapons and accessories for your character. A release date has not been announced so there maybe a possibility that the character is already out! Excited for the new announcement? Share your thougths in the usual place! 
