NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER New DLC Character Revealed
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, is a cooperative and competitive online game, set in the world of Naruto. The game released in 2018 and has had some strong reception from fans and gamers alike. The game has also been strongly consistent in its quality of life with releasing multiple DLC packs and up to 17 DLC characters, so far.
The 18th DLC character has been revealed for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker! Hit the jump to check out who is joining the lineup!
In recent news, The 18th character has recently been unveiled, within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The newest character to the series has been announced to be Naruto Uzamaki when he is the 7th hokage. This comes following a slew of season 2 DLC characters that include Zabuza, Haku, Killer Bee and Sasuke from Boruto; to name a few. While no official release date has been set, developers state that he will be coming "soon".
Excited for the new character? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now on all major consoles!
