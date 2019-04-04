NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER New DLC Trailer Reveals Madara Uchiha

The 9th DLC for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikeris quickly approaching; and with that a new character emerges. Hit the jump to see Madara Uchiha in action!

The video game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has garnered a very substatial following; in the same vein as Dragon Ball Xenoverse. With that a slew of Season passes and DLC is continuously coming out for eager fans to get their hands on. The latest news coming from the game is no such exception. In the video that can be viewed below, fans will be able to play as the games 9th DLC character, Madara Uchiha! Check it out below!







Madara will be the final DLC character for the season pass but fear not! Game producer Noriaki Niino has shared news of plans to work on a second season pass for the game! This current free update will allow fans to play as Madara while the paid pack will feature new suits, ninjutsu techniques and accessories for your character. Excited over the latest update? Make sure to download Madara Uchiha on all major systems and share your thoughts in the usual spot!

