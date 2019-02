NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Reveals New DLC Character

releasedin fall of last year and the game revolved around you creating your own ninja and going on missions wit friends and characters from the series. The game, much like, offers many DLC character, clothing, and movesets every few months. This upcoming DLC is no different. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, recently unveiled that the latest DLC character will be, Madara Uchiha! Complete with new clothing and Ninjutsu moves, he is sure to be a fun addition to the game.His addition is apart of the ever growing season pass that the game is continuing to add more content to. While no information has been released in regards to the release date, whe nthe news drops check here for the update. Excited for the news? Ready to play as someone new or further upgrade your shinobi? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!