NELKE & THE LEGENDARY ALCHEMISTS Previews Its Theme Song In New Trailer

The official Gust YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24-minute promotional video for the upcoming adventure fantasy game Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World. The video previews the theme song Alchemia by Mitsuki Nakae.



The previous trailer shared by the channel is a Research Game-play video and it shows actual game footage, highlights the female characters of the game, it previews how the title will be played (its mechanics) and release dates.



The game will hit stores on March 26 and will be available for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (digital version only). A Collector's Edition can be found exclusively in the NIS America Store and contains the following: Hardcover art book, an official soundtrack, deluxe cloth poster and acrylic standee featuring Nelke.



The game had an original release date of winter 2018 but got delayed to the actual release date. Players will be building a big city from the small village they are given in the beginning. Alchemists like Salburg, Dusk, Arland and Mysterious will be helping along the way.





Exploring the areas outside of Westwald with alchemists allows Nelke to collect raw materials perfect for synthesis. Though she is inexperienced in the art of alchemy, she’ll have to entrust one of the many alchemists in town to synthesize the resources into sellable goods. Each alchemist has their own specialties which allow them to offer improved item creation – players will have to carefully decide what would be the most effective alchemist for which items.

