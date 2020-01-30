Netflix's Anime Film Prequel/Sequel For THE WITCHER Will Focus On A Young Vesemir

Netflix has shared some intriguing new details about its upcoming anime continuation of The Witcher TV series, which is officially titled The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf.

It seems Geralt's (Henry Cavill) witcher trainer and father-figure Vesemir will be the subject of the forthcoming anime continuation of The Witcher.



The streaming platform released a press release for the project which described the movie as:



"Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise."



While the importance of Geralt's delirious flashbacks in "S01E08: Much More" probably went over the heads of casual viewers, fans of The Witcher video game series and books instantly recognized that viewers were seeing how Geralt first met Vesemir.



While we don't get a solid glimpse of Vesemir, we hear him say "I've been waiting for you." This line was uttered by Divergent star Theo James, a sign that the actor is likely voicing the character in the anime film.



Stay tuned for more news on The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf, including the reveal of a release date.

