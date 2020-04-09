Netflix's DRAGON'S DOGMA Anime Releases New Trailer; Announces Voice Cast

Netflix's Dragon's Dogma anime is back with another monster-heavy trailer that shines the spotlight on both its English and Japanese voice cast. The video game adaptation premieres later this month!

The first Dragon Dogma's trailer was released by Netflix just last week but the streaming platform is already back with a second trailer. This time, the focus is on the main characters appearing in the film, along with the voice cast.

Meet the cast and characters of Dragon's Dogma @NXOnNetflix @netflix series, including a very familiar and ominous voice... 🐉🔥 https://t.co/dxnnG9MMDT pic.twitter.com/NwOulWnHLQ — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) September 4, 2020

[English Voice Cast]





[Japanese Voice Cast]



Greg Chun and Yūichi Nakamura as Ethan

Erica Mendez and Nana Mizuki as Hannah

Cristina Vee and Miyuki Sawashiro as Olivia

Jeannie Tirado and Yuko Sanpei as Louis

Ryan Bartley and Suzuko Mimori as Salai

David Lodge and Takayuki Sugo as The Dragon

Ehtan is the lead character in the film and is voiced by Greg Chun in the English-language version. You might recognize Chun as the voice of Li and Hanayama in Netflix's Baki. He also voiced the main protagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In the Japanese version, Ethan is voiced by Yūichi Nakamura, who fans might recognize as Gray in Fairy Tail, Mumen Rider in One-Punch Man and Hawks in My Hero Academia.

The seven-episode anime adaptation from Sublimation will stream worldwide on Netflix platforms beginning on September 17.

Fighting to protect his beloved family from the Dragon, Ethan is robbed of his heart by the nightmarish beast. Although thought to have perished, Ethan is resurrected as the "Arisen." Reawakened, Ethan meets a follower of the Arisen, a Pawn named Hannah. Together, the two set out on a quest to retrieve Ethan's stolen heart.



Meet for the first time the people Ethan and Hannah encounter on their journey of vengeance against the Dragon who robbed Ethan of his heart.



First a globally beloved game franchise, now an anime, catch "Dragon's Dogma," A NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME SERIES streaming worldwide on Thursday, September 17, 2020.