New Clip For POKÉMON LET'S GO, PIKACHU/EEVEE! Focuses On The Connectivity With POKÉMON GO

Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! were released back in November as a Nintendo Switch exclusive; becoming the very first Pokémon title on Nintendo's new handheld hybrid system.
One of the selling points of Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is the ability to have players connect to Pokémon GO, and this video focuses on said connectivity.
One of the selling points of Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! is the ability to have players connect to the Pokémon GO app, which is actually something that didn't quite bode well with fans at first. The reason for that is because it was initially thought that the new game would be a watered down Pokémon title.
Pokémon GO was surprisingly successful when it first released back in June of 2016 but, while the game has been around ever since, there has been a decrease in the initial reception the game had; which has definitely changed since the app finally got PVP trainer battles.
The latest video for Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! focuses on the connectivity these games have with Pokémon GO, which allows players to transfer the Pokémon they've captured on the app and transfer them into the games, including Alolan versions they've managed to come across — which are not part of Pokémon Let's Go given that it takes place in the Kanto region.
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
