New Look At SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Redesign Surfaces Online
Fans were far from pleased with the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer when it debuted earlier this year. At the time, the film featured a creepy design for the titular character — one that was a far cry from the lovable, usual look for Sonic. Thankfully, the director announced that they would redo the design in order to win back the fans.
Following leaked images surfacing online earlier this month, another look at the Sonic the Hedgehog movie's new redesign has surfaced online. Check it out...
Earlier this month, we got our first look at the redesign that Paramount have been cooking up for months now. For the most part, fans were pleased with the new look this time around. However, some weren't convinced that the leaked images were real.
Well, now another look at the redesign has surfaced online courtesy of Twitter user @TailsChannel. It's a photo of a theatre standee which features one of the aforementioned leaked redesigns. Though it isn't yet official, at this point, it's seems safe to say that this is the character's new cinematic look.
Sonic the Hedgehog will now release in theatres on February 14th, 2019.
