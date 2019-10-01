New MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Video Game Releasing Trailer On January 21st

Developer Bandai Namco has announced that it will be announcing a new Gundam game in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 title on January 21st. The trailer is exclusive to Battle Operation 2 for the PS4, a longer and full trailer will be online the next day, January 22nd. The game is free-to-play, anyone can access it and check out the new project.



The game is available in English and for those players or fans who log in between January 21 at 19:00 JST and January 31 at 23:59 JST will receive the following goodies:

10,000 DP

Shooting Upgrade Program LV1

Hyper Bazooka [Revised] LV1

GM Kai LV1



Battle Operation 2 features 6 vs 6 space battles or confrontations on realistic battlefields. Players can use the mechas or fight as the pilots placing bombs in enemy bases or supporting other players. The game has an in-depth customization option, players can deck out their mechas. The free-to-play game has new additions every now and then, new suits, stages and costumes are periodically added to the game.