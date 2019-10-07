New POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Trailer Reveals Upcoming Season Pass Playable Characters

Three new playable characters are coming to Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid soon - Trey of Triforia, Time Force's Pink Ranger, and Lord Zedd. Check out the new trailer...

March saw the release of Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. The fighting game is out now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Recently, nWay revealed the "Season One Pass" content that will soon be coming to the game (via Gamefragger).



The content will consist of three new playable characters: Trey of Triforia, Time Force's Pink Ranger, and Lord Zedd. The former is referred to as the Gold Zeo Ranger, whereas the latter is a popular villain who's popped up throughout the franchise's history.



By purchasing the Season One Pass for $14.99, you'll be entitled to all of these characters as well as an exclusive skin: a Red Dragon Shield version of Jason Scott Lee. If you're only interested in one or two of the new characters, you're able to purchase them individually for $6.99.



Check out the trailer below:





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE