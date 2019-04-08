New RESIDENT EVIL Game Reportedly In Development As Capcom Enlist Playtesters
Capcom has released two installments in the Resident Evil series in the last two years and its sounds like they're already hard at work on another. Reported by a website which is dedicated to the popular, horror game series by the name of Biohaze (via Gamefragger); Capcom recently put out some e-mails in which they state that they're looking for playtesters.
Why you ask? For a new Resident Evil game that's currently in the works. Whether it'll be a sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard or another remake of a classic entry in the series, we don't know. All that we do know, based on this e-mail, is that there's a new Resident Evil game in the pileline at Capcom's Division 1.
They're looking for ambassadors of the game series to pay the studio a visit in Japan and test it out. Below you can check out both a translated portion of the e-mail as well as an image of the full e-mail courtesy of the aformentioned Resident Evil fansite:
To all Resident Evil Ambassadors, thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series. Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that's in development! We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development, so please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the Entry button.
