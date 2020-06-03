New RESIDENT EVIL Game (That Isn't RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE) Will Reportedly Release Prior To April 2021
Resident Evil 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. The upcoming game is a remake of that of the same name from 1999. Apparently, it isn't the only Resident Evil game that's currently in the works at Capcom.
An industry insider has teased that Capcom will be releasing two Resident Evil games between April 2020 and April 2021. Of course, one of them will be Resident Evil 3 but what about the other?
Reputable industry insider AestheticGamer has taken to social media to tease that Capcom will be releasing four major titles between April 2020 and April 2021 (that being the upcoming fiscal year). Half of those will reportedly be Resident Evil games — one of which, of course, being Resident Evil 3 remake.
What could the other be? Well, we're inclined to say a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard but AestheticGamer himself refuted that being the case back in January (via Gamefragger). Of course, there's a chance that they have since become more enlightened on the topic — hence no mention of it not being Resident Evil 8 in the more recent tweet.
What's more; the insider said that Capcom is working on reviving a classic franchise in the same vein as they did the Resident Evil remakes. That's probably another of the four slots filled but by what? Well, Dino Crisis seems to be the running hypothesis.
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
