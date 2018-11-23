New Screenshots Of Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE Reveal Piccolo & Cell From DRAGON BALL
Last week, Bandai Namco announced that fan-favourite Dragon Ball characters Piccolo and Cell would be joining the fighter roster of their highly-anticipated upcoming game: Jump Force. Now Bandai Namco have provided us with our first look at the pair in-game.
This new batch of screenshots, of Bandai Namco's highly-anticipated, upcoming game Jump Force, reveal Dragon Ball characters: Piccolo and Cell. Check them out...
These two are the fourth and fifth Dragon Ball characters confirmed to be making their way into Jump Force - joining Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza. This new batch of screenshots give us a cinematic look at how they'll look in-game, though unfortunately don't reveal much gameplay-wise. Expect footage of them in-action to arrive soon.
Check out the new screenshots below:
Will you be playing as either of this powerful pair in-game? Are you looking forward to Jump Force?
Jump Force is set to release on February 15th, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
