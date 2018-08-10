NIGHTSHADE Visual Novel Hits Nintendo Switch On December 20 In Japan
Red Entertainment and LANTERN ROOM's visual novel, Nightshade, will be available for the Nintendo Switch on December 20 in Japan. The game is out right now for PC via Steam and the PlayStation Vita. Both physical and digital copies will be available and there are two websites listing the game for the Switch.
7net has Nightshade for a price of 5,800 yen without tax and has the release date of December 20, 2018. The game is available for pre-order. HMV's site has the price tag a little lower at 5,763 yen without tax. The same release date and can be pre-ordered as well. There is no official word on these listings.
Nightshade's voice cast is the following: Wataru Hatano as Gekkamaru, Hiro Shimono as Kuroyuki, Kohsuke Toriumi as Chojiro Momochi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Hanzo Hattor and Hikaru Midorikawa as Goemon Ishikawa. The opening theme is Gekka no Uta ha Kage yorimo Kuroku by MIKOTO and the ending theme is Taezaru Hana by MIKOTO as well.
A romance visual novel game made in collaboration with D3P Otomebu and Red Entertainment, two companies known for their creative range and production of heavyweight visual novel games.
Character design and illustrations are by the popular illustrator Teita.
The romance revolves around Ninjas who have lived through the Sengoku Period.
The story is set in Japan soon after the Sengoku Period.
Follow the romances between the protagonist and other main characters through a compelling tale of conflicting loyalties.
The story is fiction, but several characters and events are factual, making the novel enjoyable for those interested in Japanese history.
There are 2 endings for each of the 5 main characters depending on the route the player takes. The ending movie and music changes according to the final outcome of the players choices.
