NIGHTSHADE Visual Novel Hits Nintendo Switch On December 20 In Japan

A romance visual novel game made in collaboration with D3P Otomebu and Red Entertainment, two companies known for their creative range and production of heavyweight visual novel games.

Character design and illustrations are by the popular illustrator Teita.

The romance revolves around Ninjas who have lived through the Sengoku Period.

The story is set in Japan soon after the Sengoku Period.

Follow the romances between the protagonist and other main characters through a compelling tale of conflicting loyalties.

The story is fiction, but several characters and events are factual, making the novel enjoyable for those interested in Japanese history.