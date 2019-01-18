Nintendo Switch Exclusive TRAVIS STRIKES AGAIN: NO MORE HEROES Gets An Intense Launch Trailer
In Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, the player will see the series main protagonist Travis Touchdown being sucked into a video game, or rather several different in-game challenges. Entering a Tron-esque world won't be his only problem, as the sassy assassin will also try to do his very best to avoid dying from the hands of a former professional baseball player turned murderer named Bad Man.
Suda 51's latest video game is not only a Nintendo Switch exclusive but also a No More Heroes spin-off, as developer Grasshopper Manufacture has released a brand new trailer for Travis Strikes Again...
Grasshopper Manufacture's latest Nintendo Switch exclusive launches worldwide today and while it's definitely good news for fans of Suda 51's wonderful mind, the bad one is that Travis Strikes Again seems to be a divisive title. A quick look at the game's Metacritic page reveals that this No More Heroes offspring is the worst-reviewed entry in the acclaimed series, currently sitting at a 70% MetaScore.
The studio has released a lunch trailer for Travis Strikes Again, giving you a chance to learn more about the project's plot and two main heroes. As a reminder, Suda 51's newest video game supports only local-co-op as a second player can join in using a Joy-Con. Be sure to take a closer loke at Grasshopper Manufacture's Travis Trikes Again: No More Heroes and its action-packed launch trailer down below:
Get ready to wander into the game world and embark on a rampage of epic proportions when Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches TODAY!
