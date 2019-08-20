Nostalgic New Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Has Just Been Released By Bandai Namco
Bandai Namco has just released a brand-new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot during this year's Gamescom, and it is one of those trailers that will have fans not only excited for the game, but also trying to holding back a tear or two.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have players taking the role of Goku and some of the other Z warriors, including his son Gohan, and this latest trailer shows us Gohan's journey into becoming the warrior that he was always destined to become.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have players taking the role of Goku and some of the other Z warriors, including his son Gohan, and this latest trailer shows us Gohan's journey into becoming the warrior that he was always destined to become.
It sure looks like the developers have really put their hearts into this project, and trailers like these are the proof. While we still don't have an official release date for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, one thing is for sure: fans of the Dragon Ball series will not be disappointed.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
