ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 A New Gameplay Trailer For Charlotte Smoothie Has Been Revealed

Brand new gameplay footage has officially been unveiled for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's first DLC character. Hit the jump to see what Charlotte Smoothie is bringing to the hit game.

Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga series One Piece has been in publication for over 20 years. With hundreds of chapters to go through and multitudes of unique and exciting characters to learn about, the task of diving into the series is nothing short of intimidating.

However, one entertaining way to catch up on the series without worrying about missing some classic moments is to experience them first hand! The One Piece: Pirate Warriors game series takes the hack and slash approach of Dynasty Warriors and translates it into the world of One Piece, and its characters. The best part is players get a much more condensed version of the series' past exploits!

Bandai Namco Entertainment's most recent outing with the game series, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, was released this past March to critical acclaim. The fourth installment features the largest roster of playable characters yet, and it continues to add more characters to it!

The upcoming "DLC Character Pack" will be the first set of releases for the game and has officially released a trailer for its first new character, Charlotte Smoothie! The trailer features new gameplay footage for the character and tons of action.

Wit the new characters coming to the game, expect more gameplay trailer in the future! Until then, make sure to share your thoughts on the new character, and don't forget to check out the trailer!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's DLC Character Pack 1 will release this summer.