ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Brings A New Character To The Series

Dynasty Warriors style fighting game, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, is bringing a brand new character to the stacked roster. Hit the jump for more details!

Bandai Namco Entertainment's One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 had released this past March to a pretty positive response. The Pirate Warriors franchise takes the system of Dynasty Warriors and applies it to the One Piece manga and anime series. The video game series itself is a more interactive and fast paced way to catch up or keep up with the series, allowing fans to take control of their favorite One Piece heroes and villains.

With the release of the new game, a ton of new characters were added to the the already stacked roster from the previous 3 games. Characters like the Vinsmoke siblings and Eustass Kidd are some of the more unique characters that have been added. Now, a brand new DLC character is coming to the game.

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has recently announced the first DLC character that will be added to the game. Fans will be able to play as Charlotte Smoothie and use all of her colorful and powerful skills. While no video footage of her gameplay has been released, it is safe to say footage should be coming soon before release.





Excited for the new DLC character? Ready to play as more characters? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!