ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Finally Has An Official Release Date; Expected To Launch In March
Bck in July, during this year's Anime Expo, Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo revealed that they were partnering up again to produce and develop One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4; an action-adventure/beat 'em up title expected to release for home consoles and PC.
Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, revealing that the game will finally become available in March of next year.
The announcement, however, didn't reveal exactly when the game would become available, although the announcement trailer did suggest that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 would be releasing at some point in 2020.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for Koei Tecmo's upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, finally revealing that the game will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
The good news don't end there, as the developer has also revealed that pre-orders for the game, which includes two additional costumes and unlocks, have already become available.
Check it out:
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
