ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Character Trailers Revealed

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has already seen its release in a lot of the markets in Asia, however the release for Southeast Asia, North America and Europe is this Friday. While there may not be a lot of time left before the entire world has a chance to play the game, this has not stopped Bandai Namco Entertainment from getting fans excited for the new game.



Bandai Namco Entertainment is proving to fans that there can never be too many character trailers before release. The prominent character shown was Capone Bege. There were also trailers released for Charlotte Katakuri and the Vinsmoke Siblings. Make sure to check them out below!



Capone Bege:





Charlotte Katakuri:





Vinsmoke Siblings:























Excited for more new characters? Ready to play the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 releases in Southeast Asia, Europe and North America this Friday and is now available in Japan for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.