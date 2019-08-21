ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Trailer Released At Gamescom

The Whole Cake Island arc is headed to the latest installment of One Piece: Pirate Warriors! Hit the jump for all of the new footage!

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a brand new traielr to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, at Gamescom! In the trailer, the game showed fans that we will be participating in the "Whole Cake Island arc" from the series. This promises larger enemies and a whole new Titan mode! Make sure to check out the trailer below!







This current installment will be featuring some of the latest arcs and characters from the series and is set to release in 2020. Excited for the new game? Tell us your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

