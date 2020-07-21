ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 X Drake Is The New DLC Character Is Coming To The Action Game

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is bringing another new character to its extensive roster with X Drake. Hit the jump to check out some new stills of the upcoming DLC character!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 may be the third sequel in the Pirate Warriors game franchise, but the developers over at Bandai Namco Entertainment have made sure to let fans know that it is the most ambitious of all of them. Following a Dynasty Warriors type of playstyle, the player can take control of one of their favorite characters in One Pice and use their abilities to battle hordes of foes.

Since the game's initial release in March, fans can't seem to get enough of the pure action and devastation that the game holds. On top of that, there is the extra added perk of the incredibly extensive roster of playable characters, which includes almost every friend and foe of the series, including the Straw Hat crew!

Over the past few months, the creators have been revealing characters that will be included in the game's "Character Pack 1". So far, some of the inclusions have been Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge; however, the latest addition is about to take a bite out of all of them!

With the ability to turn into a dinosaur at will, X Drake captain of the Drake Pirates will be included in the new character pack!





This story takes the unfinished Wano arc and makes the story something new.



X Drake will join One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 in character Pack 1 on July 21st!