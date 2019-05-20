ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER: Bandai Namco Releases Small Batch Of High Definition Pictures Of Zoro
Although Bandai Namco and Ganbarion's One Piece: World Seeker had somewhat of a mixed reception from critics and fans of the One Piece series, reviews haven't stopped the developer from wanting players to get the most out of the game; announcing that more downloadable content will become available in the future.
Roronoa Zoro is coming to Bandai Namco and Ganbarion's One Piece: World Seeker, and today the publisher has released a small batch of screenshots that feature Zoro in action.
Bandai Namco announced last month that they would soon be adding the very first DLC for One Piece: World Seeker in the form of "The Void Mirror Prototype", which will be introducing a brand-new playable character, as well as some new missions that will keep players coming back to the game.
Today, Bandai Namco has treated us to a new batch of high definition screenshots that show Zoro in action, as well as introduce us to Kagero; an experimental robot that Zoro will have to fight when the DLC becomes available.
Sadly, neither the publisher or developer have given us an official release date for the One Piece: World Seeker "The Void Mirror Prototype" DLC, so we'll have to keep waiting for them to finally tell us the date. Bandai Namco does reveal that players can already order the Episode Pass from the official One Piece: World Seeker website.
Check the new screenshots out:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.
